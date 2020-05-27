Citing Cyclone Amphan, Bengal Govt Now Stresses On Home Quarantine For Returning Migrants

Amid ongoing tussle with Maharashtra government over the number of migrant trains, the West Bengal government has now said the state no longer has the infrastructure to support lakhs of returning workers in the wake of the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan. It has added that the state government is in discussion with other states to bring in the returnees in a 'planned and staggered manner' on a 'mutually-acceptable schedule'. The Mamata Banerjee-led government has then said that it will advise the migrant workers for home quarantine instead of institutional facilities.

Speaking on Tuesday evening, Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said the state had the capacity to accept 10-15 trains of migrant workers daily and lakhs of people had returned. However, he said that with the devastation caused by Amphan, the state's infrastructure like roads, schools and buildings, health and food for them are insufficient. Hence, he added that the pressure should be "optimal and well managed".

He said: "We are trying to simplify certain procedures at the different (interstate) borders, railway stations so that there is no big gathering in the quarantine centres, thereby increasing chances of people being infected by coronavirus, That is why the Health Department has constituted protocols. People returning to the state in trains or flights and are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic should opt for home quarantine. For those who are severely symptomatic, swab tests with appropriate medical assistance will be followed."

Bandyopadhyay added: "Keeping these in mind, we are in discussion with different state governments to bring in the returnees in a planned and staggered manner so that mutually-acceptable schedules are honoured. So that they (migrant workers) can come back home and not need to stay in unhealthy infrastructure, That is the reason we are framing our guidelines, stressing on home quarantine instead of institutional quarantine."

The home secretary further added that 19 out of the total 225 trains sought by the state government to bring back migrant workers and stranded pilgrims, students and tourists had arrived. He also said that people are being allowed to enter the state via the roadways.

Shramik trains: Maharashtra vs Centre vs West Bengal

Amid the migrant crisis, a tussle has broken out between the Governments of Maharashtra and West Bengal. The Maharashtra government demand of running 41 Shramik trains to West Bengal on Tuesday which was rejected by the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government.

Amid the tussle, the Centre stated that the route of these trains would need to be diverted since cancelling or rescheduling these trains could turn out to be a major setback for the migrant labourers who were ready to leave for their native places. The Centre also added that although it will not interfere in the internal conflict between the two states, the migrant labourer's interests need to be taken care of. The Indian Railways has also requested the Maharashtra government to sort out the issue with the West Bengal government as soon as possible.

Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal

Cyclone Amphan which reported winds up to 190 kmph made landfall at the Digha coast of West Bengal at 2.30 pm last week, hitting Kolkata a few hours later. There were widespread power cuts in large parts of Kolkata, North 24 Paraganas, and South Paraganas. Mobile, internet services, and electricity were also down in parts as the cyclone had damaged several communication towers and the electrical grid. 86 people have died due to the Cyclone so far.

