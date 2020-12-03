'Cyclone Burevi Centred At Sri Lanka Coast, To Emerge Into Gulf Of Mannar': IMD's Forecast

Cyclone Burevi, which is likely to hit Tamil Nadu and Kerala on December 4, was centred over the Sri Lanka coast about 40 km east of Mannar at 5:30 am on Thursday. The cyclonic storm is expected to emerge into the Gulf of Mannar during the next 3 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

On early Thursday morning, cyclone Burevi was situated 120 km east-southeast of Tamil Nadu’s Pumban and 320 km east-northeast of Kanniyakumari, slowly moving towards Mannar.

Cyclone Warning for South Tamilnadu and South Kerala coasts. Cyclone Burevi to emerge into Gulf of Mannar during next 3 hours. To reach near Pamban around noon and to cross south Tamilnadu coast during 3rd night to 4th early morning.https://t.co/QSfsJn8fMK pic.twitter.com/om3yqGUa45 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 3, 2020

The cyclone is likely to hit the Thiruvananthapuram coast by Friday noon and heavy rains have been predicted in the region, along with neighbouring areas of Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam. The IMD has said that the cyclone will reduce into deep depression and enter Kerala with a wind speed of 70 to 80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph on Friday.

The impact of cyclone Burevi on south coastal districts is likely to begin from Thursday forenoon initially over Ramanathapuram district and gradually over Kanyakumari district.

Two teams each of NDRF have been deployed at Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi and Nagapattinam towns of Tamil Nadu. Three teams each have been deployed at Ramanathapuram and Tirunelveli and one team each deployed at Madurai and Cuddalore.

Red alert issued for Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

IMD has issued red alerts in the southern districts of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The IMD issued a statement on Tuesday saying, "Cyclonic storm Burevi over southwest Bay of Bengal very likely to intensify further during next 12 hours. Total suspension of fishing operation during 1st Dec to 4th Dec is advised. Fishermen out at sea are advised to return to the coast."

The IMD also issued a warning to fishermen 'along and off east Sri Lanka coast from 1st to 3rd Dec; Comorin Area, Gulf of Mannar & south Tamilnadu-Kerala & West Sri Lanka coasts from 2nd to 4th December' from venturing out into the sea.

According to the IMD bulletin, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected along with extremely heavy isolated showers over south Tamilnadu (Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Tenkasi, Ramanathapuram and Sivagangai) on 2nd and 3rd December.

