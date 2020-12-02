Cyclone Burevi: Thiruvananthapuram Authorities Commence Preparations After IMD's Warning

After the Meteorological Department issued Cyclone Burevi warning for South Tamil Nadu and Kerala coasts, the emergency relief operations have begun in the district and all disaster management units of Thiruvananthapuram have become fully operational. Indian Army, Airforce, Navy and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are on standby.

Cyclonic Storm ‘Burevi’ over southwest Bay of Bengal about 240 km east-southeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 470 km east-southeast of Pamban (India) and 650 km nearly east-northeast of Kanniyakumari (India) at at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 02nd December 2020 pic.twitter.com/HXsQ5JKTls — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 2, 2020

Thiruvananthapuram's Cyclone Burevi preparations

After the MET department issued an alert stating that a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal could turn into a cyclone, a red alert was issued in the Thiruvananthapuram district for December 3 and an orange alert for December 2 and 4. The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) held a meeting, to coordinate disaster management activities at the Collectorate Conference Hall. The Revenue and Local Self Government Departments have commenced preparations to evacuate people in case of emergency and a list of locations for relief camps was prepared by the authorities.

Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), Kerala Water Authority (KWA) and Civil Supplies Departments have been instructed to provide supply of electricity, water and food items to the relief camps if and when needed. On the other hand, the Hydrology Department has been instructed to monitor the water levels in the major rivers of the Thiruvananthapuram district in case of flooding as the heavy rains continue in the region. The department has been checking the water level of the river at 8 am 12 pm and 4 pm as of now. The authority will check the water levels of the Neyyar, Killiyar and Karamanayar rivers at 4 pm and 8 pm for the next 3 days.

Due to the heavy rainfall, authorities have been directed to release maximum water from all the major dams in the Thiruvananthapuram district and the dams are to be opened with necessary warnings except at night. All local government authorities along with police and revenue have been asked to closely monitor the 48 villages that are at risk due to cyclone Burevi and a special team has been formed with Revenue Department officials for the same. The district-level disaster management activities will be coordinated under the tehsildars and taluk-based 24 hours control rooms have been opened for the same.

Thiruvananthapuram District Collector has issued a complete ban on going to the sea from coastal areas due to the possibility of sea turbulence due to the cyclone and all those fishing in the region have been asked to reach the nearest safe shore. Deputy Collector of Disaster Management Authority, ADM, District Police Chief along with Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard representatives along with the heads of various other departments, held a meeting at the Thiruvananthapuram district collectorate with regards to the upcoming cyclone Burevi.

Deep Depression intensified into Cyclone Storm Burevi at 1730 IST of today & lay centred about 400 km Esat-Southeast of https://t.co/grfj6Lbre3 cross Sri Lanka coast close to Trincomalee on 2nd Dec. evening/night & cross south TN btw Kanniyakumari and Pamban on 4th early morning pic.twitter.com/QFNIjhSrP0 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 1, 2020

