Cyclone Burevi: PM Modi Dials Kerala & Tamil Nadu CMs; Assures Centre's Support

With Cyclone Burevi expected to cross southern India during December 3 night and December 4 morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dialled Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and assured all possible support from the Centre. the Prime Minister was apprised of the cyclone situation and arrangements made by the state government, CM Vijayan informed. Ahead of the landfall of the cyclone, a red alert has been issued in 4 districts of Kerala.

"Spoke to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on the conditions prevailing due to cyclonic storm Burevi in the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre to help Kerala. Praying for the safety and well-being of those staying in the affected areas," PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi discussed about the cyclone situation with me. I briefed him about the arrangements made by the State in view of the cyclone: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (in file pic)#CycloneBurevi pic.twitter.com/Mhrg6kCfqE — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020

The Prime Minister also had a telephonic conversation with Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswami to take stock of the sitation. PM Modi and the Tamil Nadu CM discussed the conditions prevailing in parts of the state due to the Cyclone Burevi. Just a week after Cyclone Nivar wreaked havoc in Tamil Nadu, the state braces again for another cyclone and has already sounded red alerts in parts of the state, which are most likely to be impacted.

Spoke to Kerala CM Shri @vijayanpinarayi Ji on the conditions prevailing due to Cyclonic Storm Burevi in the state. Assured all possible support from the Centre to help Kerala. Praying for the safety and well-being of those staying in the affected areas. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 2, 2020

Had a telephone conversation with Tamil Nadu CM Thiru @EPSTamilNadu Ji. We discussed the conditions prevailing in parts of the state due to Cyclone Burevi. Centre will provide all possible support to TN. I pray for the well-being and safety of those living in the areas affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 2, 2020

The KDSMA has sounded a red alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha districts until December 3. Red alerts have been issued to southern districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as well. The southern states including parts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha districts have been warned of heavy rains until December 3. Kerala has also banned all fishing activities starting Monday midnight until further notice. Authorities have asked all those out fishing in the sea to get back to the nearest coastal zone.

NDRF teams deployed

To control the situation and minimize the impact, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed "27 self-contained teams in the coastal area of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala". The NDRF in a statement has said that its teams are fully equipped with various types of cutting, flood rescue equipment, V-SAT & Satellite communication equipment to undertake post-cyclone restoration and relief operation.

Of the 27 teams, 17 teams of NDRF are being deployed at the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu i.e. Kanyakumari, Tuticorin, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Nagapattinam, Mayiladurai, Cuddalore, Madurai and Chennai. One team has been deployed in Puducherry, while 8 teams have been deployed at the coastal districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Alapuzha, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam and Ernakulam.

"Besides the deployment of teams, a 24/7 NDRF control room in Arakkonam (Chennai) and Delhi is closely monitoring the situation round the clock and is in touch with the state administration," a statement from NDRF said.