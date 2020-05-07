Vizag Gas Leak: 'Deeply Saddened' Delhi CM Kejriwal Extends Prayer For Casualties

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that he is deeply saddened on the loss of lives due to gas leak in Vishakhapatnam. He extended his prayers to the families of those who lost lives.

Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in Vishakhapatnam because of the the gas leak. My thoughts and prayers are with the families who lost their loved ones. I pray for everyone’s well being. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 7, 2020

Vizag gas leak

At the time of publishing, 8 people have been killed and nearly 70 hospitalised after a gas leak at a chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam in the wee hours of Thursday, officials said. People in Gopalapatnam area, where the chemical plant is located, complained of irritation in eyes, breathlessness, nausea, and rashes on their bodies.

District Collector V Vinay Chand said two people were killed due to the Styrene gas leak, while some are in a critical condition. Close to 70 people have been admitted to the King George Hospital after treatment, he said. Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have rushed to the spot. Speaking to Republic, the CP, RK Meena, said that the gas leak has been contained.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the incident and directed the Visakhapatnam district collector to ensure proper medical care for the affected people. He is on his way to Vizag.

