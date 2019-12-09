Delhi Fire: NHRC Issues Notices To Officials, Demands Swift Action

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued notices on Monday, December 9, to the Chief Secretary of Delhi; Commissioner of Police, Delhi; and Commissioner of North Delhi Municipal Corporation, calling for a detailed report on the Delhi fire, within six weeks.

NHRC also demanded action against the guilty officials.

NHRC: Have issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Government of Delhi; Commissioner of Police, Delhi & Commissioner, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, calling for a detailed report in the matter within 6 weeks along with action taken against the errant officers/officials. https://t.co/T0wANIaF6Z — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2019

Delhi fire accident

Delhi Police stated that a massive fire broke out at Anaj Mandi in Delhi on early Sunday morning - around 5:20 AM, killing almost 43 people. While over 60 people were rescued, police sources state that most victims lost consciousness due to dense smoke. The factory mainly produced plastic items housed several laborers and their families - leading to higher burn injuries, as reported.

While over 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the rescue operation took hours. All victims who were rescued by fire personnel (most manually) were then shifted to LNJP and Lady Hardinge Hospitals. According to reports, more than 30 fire tenders were deployed in the operation. Initial probe points towards short circuit as the cause of the fire, report sources.

Delhi government offers compensation

Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal visited the Anaj Mandi fire site to get a first-hand report of the situation later in the day. Addressing the media, Kejriwal ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and declared a compensation Rs 10 lakhs each to be given to families of those dead and Rs 1 lakh each to those injured. He also said that his government will provide free medical treatment to the injured.

BJP offers compensation

BJP MP from North East Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, who also visited the Delhi fire incident site said, "It is a sad incident. As per the initial information, a fire broke out due to short circuit. BJP will provide financial assistance of Rs 5 lakhs each to families of those who have lost their lives and Rs 25,000 to the ones who were injured."

