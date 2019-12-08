Delhi Fire: PMO Offers 2 Lakh Ex-gratia To Victims' Next Of Kin, Rs. 50, 000 To Injured

Offering monetary relief to the victims of the Anaj Mandi fire in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each to the victims' next of kin and Rs. 50,000 each to those who are injured in the accident. Previously, the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced Rs. 10 lakh to victim's kin and Rs. 1 lakh to injured victims along with free treatment. BJP Delhi too offered compensation to the victims.

PMO offers compensation

PM @narendramodi announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic fire in Delhi.



PM has also approved Rs. 50,000 each for those seriously injured in the fire. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 8, 2019

Crime Branch may probe Delhi Anaj Mandi fire; Sonia Gandhi & WB CM Mamata issue statements

FIR filed against factory owner

Earlier in the day, Delhi Police has filed an FIR on the owners and other renters who have occupied the factory premises. Delhi CP has transferred the case to the Crime branch. Forensic investigation is currently underway. Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Monika Bharadwaj has confirmed that the main owner of the factory - Rehan is absconding. NDRF team too is currently on-site to help with rescue operations.

Briefing the media on the situation, Delhi police said, "There were a lot of plastic materials which were hindering our rescue efforts. Due to the rising smoke from these plastics, most of the deaths have occurred due to asphyxiation (suffocation). When the fire department and Delhi police tried to rescue them, two fire officers and 2 police officers have been hurt in the operation due to the smoke."

Delhi Fire LIVE Updates: 43 dead, over 60 rescued; CM Kejriwal orders probe & compensation

Delhi fire accident

Delhi Police stated that a major fire broke out at a fire in Anaj Mandi in Delhi on early Sunday morning - around 5:20 AM, killing almost 43 people. While over 60 people have been rescued, police sources state that most victims have lost consciousness due to rising smog. The factory mainly produced plastic items housed several labourers and their families - leading to higher burn injuries, state police. While over 30 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot, the rescue operation is underway. All victims who have been rescued by fire personnel (most manually) have been shifted to LNJP and Lady Hardinge Hospitals. Initial probe points towards short circuit as the cause of the fire, report sources.

Manoj Tiwari: BJP will give Rs 5 lakh compensation to family of deceased in Delhi fire

As Delhi fire kills over 40, CM Kejriwal orders magisterial probe; Rs 10 lakh compensation