56-yr-old IRS Officer Commits Suicide In Delhi, Allegedly Fearing He'd Spread Covid To Kin

A 56-year-old IRS officer allegedly committed suicide by drinking an acid-like substance in his car in Dwarka District, police officials said on Sunday. A suicide note recovered from his car mentioned that he feared that he might "spread COVID-19" to his family and does not want them to suffer because of him, they said.

The IRS officer got himself tested for COVID-19

The Officer was posed at Delhi's RK Puram as Additional Commissioner of Income Tax (CIT). The incident was reported at Dwarka district which received a PCR call about a man found lying unconscious in a car, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said. The police suspect that he might have consumed acid of his car battery to end his life.

According to Delhi Police sources, the IRS officer had got himself tested for COVID-19 and the report came out negative, as per PTI, but he was scared that his family might get infected. A Delhi Police senior officer said that the exact cause of death will be ascertained after a post mortem.

The case is under investigation and police will talk to other family members regarding it, he added. The body will be handed over to the family on Monday after conducting a post-mortem, the police said.

Two weeks back a senior IRS official had committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his residence in Chanakyapuri because of depression.

(With agency inputs) (Representative image: PTI)