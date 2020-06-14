Delhi Sees Highest Single-day Spike Of 2,224 New COVID-19 Cases; Tally Jumps To 41,182

Delhi recorded 2,224 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday in the highest single-day spike in the national capital, taking the infection tally to over 41,000, with the death toll mounting to 1,327, authorities said. This is the third successive day when over 2,000 cases have been reported in a day in Delhi. The previous highest spike in fresh cases - 2,137, was recorded on June 12.

As many as 56 fatalities had been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi Health Department said in a bulletin on Sunday. The bulletin also said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 1,327, and the total number of cases mounted to 41,182

MHA Directs Immediate Transfer Of 4 IAS Officers To Assist Delhi Govt

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday directed immediate transfer of four IAS officers -- two from Andaman and Nicobar and two from Arunachal Pradesh to New Delhi to assist Delhi Government in the management of COVID-19, said Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Besides, Shah also directed two senior IAS officers from Centre -- SCL Das and SS Yadav to assist Delhi government.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal arrived at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for their meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Mayors of Municipal Corporations to review preparations with regard to COVID-19.

Amit Shah Calls All-party Meeting On Monday

Meanwhile, after holding two meetings on Delhi's Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Sunday has called for an all-party meeting to discuss the situation in the national capital. Shah has invited the party chiefs of BSP, BJP, AAP and Congress for the meeting which will held on Monday at 11 AM. Apart from party chiefs, Health secretary, Delhi state chief secretary and Delhi's principal Health secretary have been invited.

