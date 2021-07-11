Delhi: Massive Fire Breaks Out In Godown At Tikri Kalan PVC Market

A massive fire has broken out in the PVC market of Tikri Kalan which is at the Delhi Haryana border. According to the fire brigade department, it broke out at around 8:35 pm.

Initially, 10 fire tenders were rushed, however, as the fire spread, 36 fire tenders had to be pressed into service in an effort to douse the blaze. No casualty has been reported so far.

Reportedly, the rescue operation is underway.

"It broke out at 8 35 pm. It's in the wastage of plastic. Earlier this site was at jawala heri, it was shifted to tikri. It's a big open godown. No casualty has been reported so far,"said a fire official.

Further updates are awaited.