Doctors Urge People To Be Cautious After Delhi Man Spills Hand Sanitiser And Catches Fire

In a horrific incident, a 44-year-old man in Rewari caught fire after he spilled hand sanitizer on his clothes standing close to a cooking gas. Although the man suffered only 35 percent burn injuries, this incident has urged doctors to issue a warning to people to not use hand sanitizers in the kitchen or near the fire as they are highly inflammable. The man has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi.

Read: 'Rajasthan Supplying 5 Lakh Sanitisers Daily', Priyanka Gandhi Urges UP Govt To Take Cue

A 44-yr-old man from Rewari was admitted y'day with 35% burn injuries.He got injured after fire broke out when he spilled hand sanitiser on his clothes that caught fire due to close proximity with cooking gas.He's stable:Dept of Plastic&Cosmetic Surgery,Sir Ganga Ram Hosp, Delhi — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2020

Read: Govt Bans Export Of Sanitisers & Ventilators With Immediate Effect Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

As per Dr. Mahesh Mangal, Chairman, Dept of Plastic & Cosmetic Surgery, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, "High ethyl alcohol content-up to 62%-in hand sanitizers makes it highly flammable. Don't use sanitizers near the fire/heating place. It should be used in sufficient quantity and allowed to dry."

Govt bans export of hand sanitisers

In a big development, the government on Tuesday banned the export of all sanitizers and ventilators with immediate effect in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Last week, it had banned the export of certain ventilators, surgical and disposable masks and textile raw material used for making masks. "Export of all sanitizers...is prohibited, with immediate effect," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Read: Mumbai: 2 Held With 9.8k Sanitiser Bottles Worth Rs 10.28L

COVID-19 confirmed cases jump above 1070

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,071, including 942 active cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. So far, 29 deaths due to the infection have been reported while 99 people have recovered and have been discharged.

(With Agency Inputs)

Read: Subramanian Swamy Demands Suspension Of Delhi Govt: 'Can't Afford Two During Lockdown'