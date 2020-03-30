'Rajasthan Supplying 5 Lakh Sanitisers Daily', Priyanka Gandhi Urges UP Govt To Take Cue

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter to share details about how the Congress-led government in Rajasthan was providing 5 lakh sanitizers every day to the healthcare workers, suggesting the UP government to follow suit. Replying to Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's tweet Priyanka said that the state government was providing these sanitizers through their private sugar mills and distilleries which helped keep their prices in check. A 41-year-old man tested positive for coronavirus in Rajasthan on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 60, an official said. In Uttar Pradesh, there are 75 positive cases of Coronavirus in the state with 17 people being discharged.

Read: Coronavirus: Man Tests Positive, Total Number Of Cases Rises To 60 In Rajasthan

"In extraordinary times, unprecedented decisions have to be taken. The Rajasthan government is supplying 5 lakh sanitizers every day from 5 sugar mills and 5 private distilleries. It will not even lead to hoarding. Rates will remain low and our health warriors will remain protected. UP government can also do this work," tweeted Priyanka Gandhi.

असाधारण समय में अभूतपूर्व फैसले भी लेने पड़ते हैं। राजस्थान सरकार 5 चीनी मिलों व 5 निजी डिस्टलरी से हर दिन पांच लाख सैनिटाइजर की सप्लाई करवा रही है👏🏼। इससे जमाखोरी भी नहीं होगी। रेट कम रहेंगे और हमारे स्वास्थ्य योद्धाओं की सुरक्षा बनी रहेगी।



ये कार्य यूपी सरकार भी कर सकती है। https://t.co/raz8a1aq3c — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) March 30, 2020

Read: In Huge Step, Yogi's UP Govt Transfers Rs 611 Cr To 27.5 Lakh Workers Amid Covid Lockdown

COVID-19 confirmed cases jump above 1070

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,071, including 942 active cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. So far, 29 deaths due to the infection have been reported while 99 people have recovered and been discharged.

Read: COVID-19 Lockdown: Hospital In Karnataka's Mangaluru Starts WhatsApp Telemedicine Service

Read: 'No Decision On Extending 21-day Coronavirus Lockdown': Govt Sources Put Rumours To Rest