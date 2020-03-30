Subramanian Swamy Demands Suspension Of Delhi Govt: 'Can't Afford Two During Lockdown'

Amid the exodus of migrant workers from Delhi, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Sunday said that for the remainder of the days in the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed by the Centre to reduce the spread of the novel Coronavirus, "we" cannot afford two governments in the same city. He said that the Delhi government must be "suspended" and all logistics must be handed over to the Army. "Delhi Police can tackle crime issues and assist the army in logistics," he added.

Centre suspends 2 Delhi govt officers

Soon after Dr Swamy tweeted, the Centre on Sunday suspended two senior Delhi government officers and served show-cause notices on two others for "serious lapses" in duty during the ongoing lockdown.

A Home Ministry spokesperson said the two officers who have been suspended with immediate effect are: Additional Chief Secretary (Transport) and Principal Secretary (Finance), who also holds the post of Divisional Commissioner. The two officers who have been served with show-cause notices are Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Land Buildings) and SDM (Seelampur).

The Central government has initiated disciplinary proceedings against the four officers of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) for dereliction of duty regarding containment of the spread of COVID-19, the spokesperson said.

It has been brought to the notice of the competent authority that the officers, who were responsible to ensure strict compliance to the instructions issued by Chairperson, National Executive Committee, formed under Disaster Management Act 2005, regarding containment of the spread of COVID-19, have prima facie failed to do so, the spokesperson added.

Coronavirus cases tally in India crosses 1000

There are 1,024 positive cases of novel Coronavirus in India and the death toll reached 27 on Sunday, according to the latest official figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of COVID-19 cases across the world has surpassed 6,90,000 and there have been over 33,034 coronavirus-related deaths as on Sunday. A vaccine is still at least 12 to 18 months away, the World Health Organization said, urging the countries to "unite to fight the pandemic together".

