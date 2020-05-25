Cyclone Amphan: Here's How You Can Donate To West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund

Following the devastating impact of Cyclone Amphan that caused massive damage to private and public property, the West Bengal government has now appealed citizens to donate to the West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund and assist the State Government in prevention and control of situation arising out of unforeseen emergencies like the cyclone and COVID-19 pandemic.

Any contribution to this fund entitles the donor to claim a 100% deduction under section 80G of the Income Tax Act.

Bank details for making contribution through Cheque/Online/Debit & Credit Card/UPI :

A/c Name: West Bengal State Emergency Relief Fund

Bank: ICICI Bank Ltd., Branch: Howrah

A/c No: 628005501339

IFS Code: ICIC0006280

Swift Code: ICICINBBCTS

MICR Code: 700229010

Amphan's trail of destruction in Bengal

A large part of coastal West Bengal has been left devastated by the Cyclone Amphan that hit the region last week and claimed at least 80 lives. The storm, noted to be the worst in 283 years and reporting winds up to 190 kmph, wiped out villages after villages in two of the most hardest-hit districts — North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas. The State capital Kolkata saw its power grid destroyed, vehicles smashed by fallen trees, waterlogging in several low lying areas, buildings

Amphan also hit five other districts badly, namely East Medinipur, West Medinipur, Howrah, Hooghly, and Kolkata, with damages also reported in the district of Birbhum. Now, West Bengal faces the arduous task of dealing with the twin challenge of Coronavirus outbreak and its containment efforts and massive relief and rehabilitation of tens of thousands of displaced families due to the Cyclone.

Damage close to Rs 1 lakh crore: CM

Calling the situation “grim”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier said the cyclone has caused “unthinkable damage”. On the night Amohan hit the State, she said: “It is a devastation I have not seen in my lifetime. I am shocked. Nearly 99% of South 24 Parganas has been wiped out. The damage to the State is worse than coronavirus.” She also pegged the estimated financial damage close to Rs 1 lakh crore.

On Monday, the Centre reviewed the relief and restoration measures in the cyclone-affected areas of West Bengal. In the meeting of the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) chaired by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, the West Bengal Chief Secretary thanked the Centre for providing assistance for relief and restoration work. The Indian Army has already been deployed in Kolkata to help in carrying out road clearances along with the NDRF and SDRF.

