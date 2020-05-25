Ganga Praharis From West Bengal Applauded For Rescuing Stranded Irrawaddy Dolphin

In a heartwarming incident, the Ganga Praharis from West Bengal rescued an Irrawaddy Dolphin, which was stranded on the shore of Ganga. The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NAMAMI) took to Twitter on May 24 to laud the rescuers and inform that the dolphin was released into the river.

Sh. Dinesh Gumta, Sh. Sibiprasad Chatui, and other Ganga Praharis from West Bengal rescued an Irrawaddy Dolphin stranded on the shore of Ganga, and released it into the river. We applaud the humanitarian of our Ganga Praharis from Bengal! #NamamiGange pic.twitter.com/Jjy8OEb5rk — Namami Gange | #IndiaFightsCorona (@cleanganganmcg) May 24, 2020

The Ganga Praharis are self-motivated and trained volunteers from among the local communities. They are also known as ‘Guardians of the Ganga’ and they work for biodiversity conservation and cleanliness of the holy river with the ultimate objectives of restoring the ‘Nirmal’ and ‘Aviral’ Dhara of the pious river.

Netizens call them 'heroes'

As Dinesh Gumta, Sibiprasad Chatui and other Ganga Praharis rescued the Irrawaddy Dolphin, several internet users even lauded the group for their ‘great work’. While some netizens called them ‘super heroes’, others were glad to see the team saving the endangered animal. One Twitter user wrote, “Wonderful act! First time has seen such an act!”.

A user also explained, “This is really a rare find. The blunt round head is very distinct. They're not really true river dolphins as they prefer brackish water near coast and estuaries. They are mostly found in Sunderbans estuary and in Chilka lake in Odisha. The Gangetic dolphins are very different from Irrawaddy dolphins. Do you think due to Cyclone they could have come from the estuary, or they have established in freshwater too”.

