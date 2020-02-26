India's Consignment Of 15 Tonnes Medical Supplies Reaches Coronavirus-hit Wuhan In China

The Indian Air Force plane which was sent to China with 15 tonnes of medical materials has landed in Wuhan. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a tweet announced the safe landing of the C-17 military craft. The EAM stated that by sending this aircraft with medical supplies, India was expressing its solidarity with the Chinese people at this difficult time.

The death toll from China's novel coronavirus epidemic on Wednesday climbed to 2,715 with 52 new fatalities while the confirmed cases in the country rose to 78,064 amidst signs of COVID-19 slowing down even at its epicentre Hubei province.

Consignment (15 tonnes) of Indian medical relief for #COVID19 lands in Wuhan. Strong expression of our solidarity with the Chinese people at this difficult time. Thank you @IAF_MCC and @EOIBeijing for your efforts. pic.twitter.com/v2ph3LHogM — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 26, 2020

IAF sends medical consignment

An Indian Air Force aircraft carrying around 15 tonnes of medical supplies left for the Coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan on Wednesday. The C-17 military aircraft will bring back over 80 Indians and around 40 citizens from neighbouring countries, government sources said. The Ministry of External Affairs said the medical supplies will help augment China's efforts to control the outbreak of coronavirus infection which was declared as a public health emergency by the World Health Organisation. It said the aircraft carried medical supplies comprising masks, gloves and other emergency medical equipment.

"The assistance being sent today is also a mark of friendship and solidarity from the people of India towards the people of China as the two countries also celebrate 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations this year," the MEA said in a statement.

