Educational Institutes & Cinemas Shut In J&K As Coronavirus Suspects Almost Double

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday decided to close all the educational institutes across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The decision comes after the number of suspected cases rose from 705 to 1211 within 18 hours.

READ | What happened in MP is unfortunate, but MVA govt will last for 5 years: Maharashtra HM

“In Union Territory of J&K to date, 1211 number of travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance, 968 in Home Quarantine, 12 in Hospital Quarantine, 81 in-home surveillance, 150 completed their 28 days surveillance period. 64 samples have been sent for testing, 28 negative, 01 tested positive, 35 reports awaited (11 March, 2:00 PM),” Official statement of Government reads.

Chief Secretary BVR Subramanian, in the review meeting, said that after the decision of closure of schools up to primary level, the Government has decided that as a precautionary measure, all educational institutions (Govt/Private) in J&K including College/Universities shall suspend their classwork till March 31, 2020. However, all ongoing/scheduled Board and Competitive examinations shall not be affected by this decision.

READ | After Pune, 2 Coronavirus cases in Mumbai confirmed; tally in Maharashtra reaches 10

“All education institutions - private or public - Including Coaching Centers as well as gymnasiums, sports clubs, indoor stadia to remain closed from tomorrow. The SMC will now start sterilization/sanitization of schools, hospitals, mosques/temples, public venues from tomorrow. 1000 SMC field staff has been constituted into 200 teams into 5 each and equipped with bodysuits, safety gear, and spraying machines. We will systemically sanitize and sterilize vulnerable places with sodium hypochlorite and bleach from tomorrow,” Junaid Mattu, Mayor, Srinagar Municipal Corporation tweeted.

Government Spokesperson Rohit Kansal also clarified that so far only one case has been confirmed and isolation and quarantine facilities inadequate numbers available. He added that 24x7 helplines are functional and two testing facilities are operational; another expected to be functional tomorrow.

READ | Doctors to visit coronavirus-hit Italy, will collect swab samples of stranded Indians

“All coaching centers in Jammu district closed till March 31,” Rohit Kansal tweeted. Earlier in the day, Jammu and Kashmir administration has decided to close Cinema Halls in all the ten districts of Jammu division.

READ | Coronavirus impact: IndiGo says earnings to be hit on fall in daily bookings