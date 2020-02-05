GoAir Waives Off Cancellation Fees On Certain South-East Asian Destinaitons

Budget carrier GoAir has announced that it will be waiving off all cancellation and rescheduling charges for flights to selected destinations in South-East Asia. The announcement was made on Tuesday evening by the airline.

Waives off fees

GoAir announces full waiver on cancellation and rescheduling fee for all flights to and from Singapore, Bangkok & Phuket due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/PLQG9x3ggy — GoAir (@goairlinesindia) February 4, 2020

A statement read that the airline is "offering full waiver on cancellation and rescheduling fee for flights to and from Singapore, Bangkok, Phuket until February 29, 2020."

The airline clarified that it is applicable only to those passengers who have already booked a ticket with the airline. The firm offered passengers an option to cancel the charges or even rebook to a later date by paying the applicable fee and that the offer is available to those passengers who have an 'outbound reservation' before February 29 with a return flight beyond February 29.

Multiple airlines around the world have decided to stop their services to China after the outbreak of the Coronavirus, which has led to more than 20,000 people being infected and more than 425 people dying.

Air India and IndiGo airlines have both temporarily halted operations to China.

Multiple airports across India have added precautionary measures so that the virus does not spread. Passengers returning from China and other regions of Southeast Asia are being screened in order to check for symptoms of the fatal virus.

Three people have been confirmed with Coronavirus in India, all three of them are from Kerala and are being kept in isolation for now. The Kerala state government on Sunday declared the virus as a 'state calamity' so that the authorities can take all the necessary steps to tackle the situation.

Multiple countries have started evacuating their citizens from the country, and have decided to restrict the entry of foreigners returning from China. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared Coronavirus as a 'global public health emergency' last week.

Director-General of WHO Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "The vast majority of cases outside China have a travel history to Wuhan or contact with someone with a travel history to Wuhan. We don’t know what sort of damage this 2019nCoV virus could do if it were to spread in a country with a weaker health system. We must act now to help countries prepare for that possibility. For all of these reasons, I am declaring a public health emergency of international concern over the global outbreak of 2019nCoV."

