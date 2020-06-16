Harayana CM Orders Survey Of Vacant Gurugram Buildings; Will Use As COVID Isolation Wards

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday has ordered to survey all the vacant buildings in Gurugram district in order to use them as isolation wards for COVID-19 patients. This decision came after the Chief Minister held a review meeting with officials at the PWD Rest House in Gurugram over the current status and preparedness of COVID-19.

According to the Haryana CMO, apart from this, the Chief Minister has also directed the officials to monitor sample testing in private laboratories and to ensure timely uploading of their reports. Further, the CMO stated, "The CM also said that it is necessary to enter the name and address of the person who gets his test conducted. He assured that a person belonging to any state can get his sample tested for COVID in Gurugram, he only has to give his correct address."

COVID-19 in Haryana

According to a government bulletin, Haryana on Monday reported 12 more COVID deaths, out of which six were from the hardest-it Gurugram region, taking the death toll in the state to 100. Meanwhile, the number of infections saw the highest single-day spike of 514 cases, taking the toll to 7,722 cases. Among the total COVID-related deaths in the state, 68 are males and 32 females. With six more deaths, Gurgaon now has a total of 37 fatalities-- the highest for any district in the state. Meanwhile, five persons succumbed to the virus in Faridabad, taking the death toll to 33 in the district.

(With ANI inputs)