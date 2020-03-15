Haryana Police To Install Speed Radars And ANPRs To Deal With Road Mishaps

In an attempt to prevent road mishaps, the Haryana Police authorities have decided to install a network of speed radars, Automatic Number Plate Readers (ANPRs), and cameras on 187 km stretch of NH-44. The National Highway passes through five districts of Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, and Sonipat. The speed radars and ANPRs will be connected to a centralised control room, to initiate a crackdown on dangerous driving, over speeding and unsafe lane changing.

READ | Haryana bans all types of public gatherings amid rising cases of Coronavirus

Talking about the development, Additional Director General of Police, Law, and Order, Navdeep Singh Virk stated that the blueprint to this plan was prepared at a brainstorming session on the road safety held under the chairmanship of Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava during the observance of 31st National Road Safety Week-2020 across the State.

"As the repeated violation of speed limit leading to more crashes and injuries, the installation of proven speed detection devices and speed detection cameras systems will certainly help in minimising loss of human life in road accidents. Such pathbreaking initiatives under the visionary approach of DGP Manoj Yadava will certainly help in further minimising the road accidents and fatalities on this highway in particular and in the entire state in general," he said in a statement.

READ | Coronavirus: Haryana govt shuts all universities, colleges till March 31

Haryana Police donates helmets

According to Virk, as part of the National Road Safety Week, the Haryana Police have also decided to undertake various initiatives including special awareness drives, workshops, and seminars to highlight and emphasize the need for road and traffic safety. As a part of the program, the State Police along with traffic volunteers have sensitised people about road safety rules.

During the road safety week, which was continued up to January 17, 2020, the ADGP said that traffic police teams with the contribution of volunteers stooped the traffic violators and handed them a rose. The Haryana Police has also distributed helmets and briefed the two-wheeler riders about the importance of wearing helmets. The authorities have also pasted reflectors on heavy or light vehicles. Virk also informed about a total of 115 road safety awareness programs that were conducted by the authorities.

READ | Avoid going to crowded places: Haryana CM advises people on coronavirus outbreak

READ | Interstate vehicle-lifter gang busted by Haryana Police, 5 arrested

(With inputs from ANI)