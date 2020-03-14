Haryana Bans All Types Of Public Gatherings Amid Rising Cases Of Coronavirus

Amid the rampant increase in cases of deadly Coronavirus in Haryana, the state Government on Saturday imposed a ban on public gatherings to contain further spread of the pandemic.

Health Minister Anil Vij told the media: "We have imposed a ban on all political, religious or social rallies in the state. Failure to comply with the order will be considered as a punishable offence under Section 188 of IPC."

Anil Vij further added that although a discussion to close malls across the state has taken place, they have been advised to maintain hand sanitisers and thermal testing techniques for visitors.

Speaking if the preparedness to tackle Coronavirus epidemic in the state, Vij said: "We have set up isolation wards in all hospitals. We have instructed hospitals to set up build flu corners as well. We have also specified certain buildings where people can be quarantined if needed."

The Health Minister encouraged the people to consume vegetarian food to prevent breeding Coronavirus-type infections by meat consumption.

Coronavirus declared 'epidemic' in Haryana'

On Thursday, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij declared Coronavirus as an 'epidemic' in the State amidst the soaring number of Coronavirus cases in the country. The State has so far reported 14 cases of the virus which are all Italian Nationals that were moved to a hospital in Gurugram. A few days ago, the Haryana government had issued directions to exempt all its employees from marking their attendance through biometric machines till March 31, 2020.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had previously also announced that all mass gatherings in the State will be postponed. The Haryana CM announced that the State Administration will be delaying all non-essential gatherings till 'the situation improves.'

So far, 83 people have been infected with COVID-19, out of which two deaths have been reported in the country. The coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,20,000 people. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic.

