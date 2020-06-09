IAF Develops 'ARPIT' To Evacuate Critical COVID-19 Patients From Isolated, Remote Areas

In the view of the COVID-19 crisis, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has designed and developed an Airborne Rescue Pod for Isolated Transportation (ARPIT) for the evacuation of critical patients with infectious diseases from the high altitude, remote and isolated areas across the country.

According to an official release by the Defence Ministry, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the IAF felt the need for an air evacuation system with isolation facilities for COVID-19 patients to prevent the spread of infectious aerosol during air travel.

Taking to Twitter, the IAF mentioned that the ARPIT has been developed based on the guidelines issued by the Health Ministry, National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH), and Centre for Disease Control (CDC).

The IAF further stated that they have used only indigenous materials to build the pod in order to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Aatma Nirbhar' mission. While the system has been developed for Rs 60,000, the IAF is currently inducting seven APRIT pods.

About ARPIT

According to the release by the Defence Ministry, the system has been developed as a lightweight isolation system made from aviation certified material. It has a transparent and durable cast Perspex for enhanced patient visibility which is larger, higher, and wider than the existing models. The release further stated that the isolation system caters to a suitable number of air exchanges, integration of medical monitoring instruments, and ventilation to an intubated patient. Along with it, it also generates high constant negative pressure in the isolation chamber for the prevention of infection risk to aircrew, ground crew, and health care workers.

The ARPIT uses High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) H-13 class filters and supports invasive ventilation using Transport Ventilator. The release further stated that it integrates life support and monitoring instruments, long arm gloves, and power pack with high endurance.

(With ANI Inputs)