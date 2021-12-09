Amitava Chakravorty, State General Secretary (Org.) of BJP, condoled the demise of Satpal Rai who lost his life in a tragic IAF Helicopter crash on Wednesday. Chakravorty further revealed that Satpal Rai worked as PSO of General Bipin Rawat. Chief of Defence Staff CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulike Rawat and 11 other defence personnel lost their lives in the helicopter crash that happened in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, 8 December.

IAF Helicopter crash: Amitava Chakravorty remembers Satpal Rai

While condoling the death of Satpal Rai, Chakravorty offered heartfelt condolences to the kins of people who died in the helicopter crash. Amitava Chakravorty tweeted, "My heartfelt condolence for Bengal’s brave son, Satpal Rai who lost his life in today’s tragic helicopter crash in Coonoor. Satpal Rai, PSO of Gen Bipin Rawat, hails from Glenburn, Takdah, Darjeeling. Our heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family." In a separate tweet, Chakravorty expressed grief over the demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat.

My heartfelt condolence for Bengal’s brave son, Satpal Rai who lost his life in today’s tragic helicopter crash in Coonoor.



Satpal Rai, PSO of Gen Bipin Rawat, hails from Glenburn, Takdah, Darjeeling.



Our heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.



🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/9EJaAOfRuy — Amitava Chakravorty (@Amitava_BJP) December 8, 2021

IAF Helicopter Crash in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor

Indian Air Force on Wednesday, 8 November, made an announcement that an IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter with a crew of 4 members carrying the CDS and 9 other passengers crashed near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. As per ANI report, the chopper crashed just minutes before reaching its destination in Wellington. The chopper crash led to the untimely demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other passengers in the IAF helicopter. Indian Air Force’s Group Captain Varun Singh is the only survivor of the IAF chopper crash who is presently undergoing treatment in Wellington. General Rawat was on his way to the Defence Services Staff College in Wellington to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course.

Those who have lost their lives in the chopper crash include CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, DA Brigadier LS Lidder and SO Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh. According to ANI, other defence personnel who were aboard the Indian Air Force helicopter included Wg Cdr PS Chauhan, Sqn Ldr K Singh, JWO Das, JWO Pradeep A, Hav Satpal, Nk Gursewak Singh, Nk Jitender, L/Nk Vivek and L/Nk S Teja. The mortal remains of the CDS General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika who died in the chopper crash at Coonoor are expected to arrive in Delhi by evening on December 9.

Gp Capt Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

Around noon today, an IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter with a crew of 4 members carrying the CDS and 9 other passengers met with a tragic accident near Coonoor, TN. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

With deep regret, it has now been ascertained that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board have died in the unfortunate accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

Inputs from ANI

Image: Amitave_BJP