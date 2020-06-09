ICMR Clarifies Sero-survey Reports Of High Infections Are Speculative; Results Not Final

Issuing a statement over media reports on the result of its sero-survey, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday said that those reports are 'speculative' at this point in time. Taking to Twitter, ICMR clarified that survey results are yet to be finalised. Till Tuesday, India has reported 2,66,598 Coronavirus cases, of which 1,29,215 have recovered and 7,466 have succumbed.

The findings appeared in media related to ICMR Sero Survey for COVID-19 are speculative and survey results yet to be finalised. #IndiaFightsCorona @PIB_India @CovidIndiaSeva — ICMR (@ICMRDELHI) June 9, 2020

Media reports on Sero test

The ICMR clarified on reports that were published by some media houses quoting sources, stating that about one-third of India’s population inside various containment zones and hotspots may have been infected with the novel coronavirus and may have recovered. It further said that the findings have been shared with the Union Cabinet Secretary and the Prime Minister's office. It also claimed that the infection rate is higher in cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Indore, where the infection rate is about 100 times more than other high-burden hotspots, reports said quoting sources.

ICMR's sero-survey recommendation

ICMR has advised states to conduct a sero-survey to measure the exposure of the Coronavirus in the population. To conduct the sero-survey, the ICMR has developed IgG ELISA test and recommended states to use the specific antibody test kit. Currently, the apex medical council is conducting sero-surveys in several districts across India to assess the proportion of the population exposed to the virus including asymptomatic individuals.

What is a sero-survey for COVID-19?

The ministry explained that a 'sero-survey' will involve testing of blood serum of a group of individuals to monitor trends of novel coronavirus or SARS-COV-2 infection at the district level. The surveillance unit will consist of 10 health facilities (including 6 public and 4 private) from each district. Among the low-risk population, outpatient attendees (non-ILI patients) and pregnant women will be tested while among the high-risk population healthcare workers will be surveyed. The agencies will also replace RT-PCR based testing for surveillance purposes with ELISA-based testing subsequently.

