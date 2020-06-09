Centre Issues Guidelines For Government Officers Amid Covid-19; Important Circular Here

As the nation embarks on the first phase of Unlock 1, the Centre on Tuesday has issued an advisory for Central government employees to prevent the spread of Coronavirus. The advisory states that in view of the rising cases of the Covid-19 among the government officials, it is important to follow certain protocol to contain the virus.

The Centre had earlier extended nationwide- Coronavirus lockdown in containment zones till June 30, 2020. The Home Ministry had then issued guidelines to facilitate a phase-wise dilution of the lockdown with focus on the economy.

The advisory states the following points:

Only asymptomatic staff shall be allowed

Anyone having mild cold and cough need to stay at home

Not more than 20 staff shall be attending office in a day

Face-to-face meeting to be avoided as much as possible

Hand washing in every half an hour is must

Face mask and shield to be worn at every time

Distance of 1 metre shall be maintained while sitting and walking

Here is the full advisory:





The first phase of the lockdown in the country due to Coronavirus was announced on March 24 for a duration of three weeks. To contain the virus, the government in that phase had only allowed a handful of essential services. The Centre then extended the lockdown till May 3 but eased a few restrictions. As cases increased, the lockdown was further extended till May 17 but the focus was now given to boost the economy that was severely affected.

Covid-19 tally for the day

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 7,466 in India, while the number of cases climbed to 2,66,598 after the country registered 66 fatalities and a record single-day spike of 9,987 cases till Tuesday 8 am, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The number of active novel coronavirus cases stands at 1,29,917, while 1,29,214 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said. "Thus, 48.47 per cent patients have recovered so far," the ministry said.

Of the 266 new deaths reported till Tuesday morning, 109 were in Maharashtra, 62 in Delhi, 31 in Gujarat, 17 in Tamil Nadu, 11 in Haryana, nine in West Bengal, eight in Uttar Pradesh, six in Rajasthan, four in Jammu and Kashmir, three in Karnataka, two each in Madhya Pradesh and Punjab and one each in Bihar and Kerala.

