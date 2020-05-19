IMD Predicts Cyclone Amphan To Cross Bengal Coast On Wednesday, Extensive Damage Expected

India Meteorological Department (IMD) chief Mrutunjay Mohapatra informed that Cyclone Amphan will cross West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts by Wednesday night and is expected to cause large scale extensive damage to structures due to its devastating windspeed. He added that the cyclone is one of the most intense ones and is only the second super cyclone to be formed in the Bay of Bengal ever since 1999. Moreover, he informed that the current wind speed of Amphan is between 200-240 kmph and it is moving North-Northwest direction at 15 kmph, but the speed is expected to increase.

Addressing the media on Tuesday, the IMD chief detailed that Amphan will cross West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts between Digha and Hatia Island on Wednesday and the speed during the landfall will be in the range of 155-165 kept, gusting to 185 kmph. Furthermore, he added that at the devastating speed of the cyclone is expected to cause damage to poles, structures, thatched and asbestos houses, hoardings and trees. Mohapatra also said that heavy rainfall is expected in North coastal Odisa while extremely heavy rainfall is predicted in East and West Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hoogli, Kolkata and adjoining districts on Wednesday.

15 NDRF teams deployed in Odisha

15 NDRF teams have been deployed in Odisha who are carrying out awareness drives, communication drives, and evacuation in view of Cyclone Amphan. 19 teams have been deployed in West Bengal and 2 teams are in standby there. We are facing a dual challenge right now - Covid-19 and Cyclone Amphan, informed NDRF Chief SN Pradhan on Tuesday.

Twelve coastal districts have been put on alert in Odisha. All the departments are working in close coordination to complete the evacuation process by tonight. The state government has advised the people to carry important documents while shifting to the cyclone shelters. The Odisha government has started the process to broadcast an SMS-based alert system and play tower siren to evacuate people in the districts, which are expected to suffer the most due to the cyclone.

