India's Coronavirus Cases Cross 500; Increase By 78 over 24 Hours; State-wise Breakup Here

The latest numbers of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on the Coronavirus outbreak in India are out, and once tallied with state government confirmations and the ICMR reveal that 78-patient jump has been witnessed over 24 hours.

There are currently 504 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in India, entailing a 78-patient increase over 24 hours. 9 people have thus far died from COVID-19.

The Coronavirus Crisis

Presently, there are around 378,741 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 16,499 people. Meanwhile, around 101,608 have reportedly been recovered. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where the number of cases is rising by the hour.

Numerous Indian states have announced lockdowns till at least March 31, suspending all public transport services and non-essential services.

