Kozhikode Plane Crash: 'DGCA Had Some Issues With The Runway In 2015', Says AAI Chairman

At the backdrop of the horrific Air India Express flight crash at Kozhikode airport on Friday, Arvind Singh, Airport Authority of India (AAI) Chairman said that DGCA had issues with the runway in 2015. Air India Express flight (IX-1344) from Dubai carrying nearly 190 passengers skidded off the runway and crash-landed on Friday, August 7.

Speaking to ANI, Arvind said that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation had some issues with the runway in 2015, however, added that the issue was resolved. He further said that the situation is being monitored and the airport will become operational soon.

"Directorate General of Civil Aviation had some issues with the runway in 2015, but after resolving those issues, clearance was given to it in 2019. The jumbo jets of Air India also used to land there," said Arvind Singh.

"The aircraft could not land at a runway on where it had to, then landing was tried on another runway where the mishap happened. We are monitoring the situation and the airport will become operational soon. An alternative facility in Nagpur is also under progress," he added.

Kozhikode airport temporarily closed

Kozhikode airport has been closed down temporarily and all incoming flights have been diverted to Kannur or Cochin international airports. Minister of State for External Affairs, V Muraleedharan has reached Kozhikode on Saturday morning to assess the situation.

The senior DGCA investigator said, “According to weather radar, the approach was for runway 28 but as pilots found difficulties, they went around twice and came from the opposite side on runway 10 and the plane crash-landed at Kerala’s Kozhikode airport”.

Kozhikode Air India plane crash

As per a statement from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, an Air India Express flight arriving in Kozhikode skid off the runway, and had a crash landing. The runway which is of the tabletop pattern was reportedly waterlogged. The incident took place amid very heavy rainfall in the area around 7:40 PM. There were 191 persons on board including two pilots and 5 cabin crew.

Following the crash landing, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan instructed the Police and Fire Force to take urgent action. After the incident, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has also announced that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau would conduct a formal inquiry.

(with inputs from ANI)