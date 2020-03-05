The Coronavirus Outbreak Was Previously Predicted In These Pop-culture Properties

The Coronavirus outbreak is evidently one of the biggest global concerns right now. The Coronavirus has affected over 92,000 people globally and is expected to grow with time. With various health governing bodies around the world advising people to take special care of their health, it is evident that the Coronavirus has sent a scare globally.

But amidst all the confusion and paranoia are also a few conspiracy theories doing rounds on the internet. Several people are pointing out various times in the past where a virus similar to the Coronavirus outbreak was referenced in pop culture. Read below to know some spine-chilling references to the Coronavirus Outbreak in pop-culture.

Also read: Marvel’s Kevin Feige to voice Thanos in The Simpsons’ 'Avengers: Endgame' parody

The Simpsons

The Simpsons is the longest-running animated series and has been notorious in actually predicting worldly events years ago. The Simpsons had showcased Donald Trump as the president of America in a year 2000 episode. Now, Twitter users have pointed out The Simpsons also predicted the Coronavirus outbreak in 1993. Check it out below -

Also read: 'The Simpsons' cops are quite unusual, here are things you did not know about them

Dean Koontz - The Eyes of Darkness

Besides The Simpsons, A novel written by Dean Koontz titled The Eyes of Darkness, which was first published in 1981, also described the Coronavirus as Wuhan-400. The Wuhan-400 was explained to be a bioweapon originating from China, designed to cause mass deaths without the need for expensive decontamination. Twitter users have highlighted parts of the Dean Koontz novel which talk about the Wuhan-400 virus.

So, Dean Koontz book - The Eyes of Darkness originally printed in 1981 - has distinctly predicted the Corona Virus or COVID-19. Yes, I know...it’s just a coincidence, right?

But to define the origin, the symptoms and the impact date makes this a little to close for comfort. pic.twitter.com/5QW0uF4jDK — Hugo (but not) Boss (@TraceyLoveLife) February 27, 2020

Also read: 'The Simpsons' has been on for so long that Bart should now be Homer's age

Contagion

The 2011 film Contagion featured Gweneth Paltrow and was helmed by director Steven Soderbergh. The film also featured a virus similar to the Coronavirus named MEV-1. The film also showcased the fears of misinformation during the age of technology. Check it out below -

An American film shown in 2011 speaks of a Coronavirus-like virus that begins spreading from China to spread to the rest of the world!

The strangest thing is a end of movie it shows cause of infection is the bat, which is same reason that the disease is currently spread !! pic.twitter.com/al25z4EjAy — Yasmeen Ali (@yasmeen_9) January 30, 2020

Also read: Mike Pompeo mocks Nancy Pelosi with 'Simpsons' meme as she ripped Trump's speech apart

Also read: Kartik Aaryan's animated printed outfits from Simpsons to 'Chintu Tyagi' look