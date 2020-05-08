Vizag Gas Leak: J'khand To Issue Advisory To Factories Seeking Details Of Safety Measures

Following the tragic gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam that killed 11 people on Thursday, Jharkhand Disaster Management Department has decided to issue an advisory to factories in the state, seeking details about the safety measures taken by them.

"All companies and factories will be issued an advisory. According to which, they will have to provide detail of safety measures being taken by them. It will also ensure that they are following all norms so that any possible tragedy can be averted," said Minister for Disaster Management Banna Gupta.

He added that the Disaster Management Department of Jharkhand is fully prepared to tackle any emergency.

"The NDRF team in Ranchi is always in alert mode with modernized equipment. It has a specialized chemical and biological teams to deal with any kind of leakage and emergency situations," he added.

The Jharkhand government has also proposed setting up a Disaster Management Authority with Chief Minister Hemant Soren as its president and the Disaster Management Minister as its vice president. Under this authority, a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) will be formed and volunteers will be trained at the district level to deal with any unprecedented situation. A detailed draft on the same has been finalised.

Vizag Gas leak

As many as 11 people have been killed in a gas leak which occurred in the early hours of Thursday between 3 am and 4 am from LG Polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam.

Around 3000 people have reportedly been evacuated by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Imhachalam, Gopalapatnam, Vepagunta. Around 2,000 mt tonnes of chemical gas Styrene was leaked, according to sources. A total of 1000 people who have come in direct contact with the gas are being treated in hospitals currently.

The company - LG polymers has said that situation is now under control and that they are investigating the cause and extent of the damage. The Chief Minister has spoken with PM Modi and assured that the state secretary will stay back for an additional two days till the issue is under control. Moreover, he has urged locals to seek treatment in government hospitals as the state will bear its cost.

