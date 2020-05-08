Vizag Gas Leak: Air India Special Cargo Flight With PTBC Chemical Reaches Vishakhapatnam

The Air India Cargo flight with chemical PTBC (para-tertiary butyl catechol) to neutralise the impact of the styrene gas leakage has arrived in Vishakhapatnam.

"The Air India cargo flight arrived at the Vishakhapatnam airport with the PTBC chemical. It was airlifted at around 10:30 pm on Thursday. A nine-member team and reached the spot with the chemical. The team has now left for its destinations," said Raj Kishor, airport director.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had arranged 500 kgs of the PTBC chemical to neutralise the effect of Styrene Monomer. The PTBC chemical has been arranged by a firm in Gujarat's Vapi and was carried to Vizag by the NDRF team from Pune. The PTBC chemical is expected to prevent any further damage by the leak of styrene gas.

Shortly after the tragic incident took place in Vishakhapatnam, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had requested Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to provide the PTBC chemical to contain the impact of the styrene gas leak which had leaked in the LG Polymer’s gas plant, located in RR Venkatpuram village, early on Thursday morning.

Vizag Gas leak

As many as 11 people have been killed in a gas leak which occurred in the early hours of Thursday between 3 am and 4 am in Vishakhapatnam.

Around 3000 people have reportedly been evacuated by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Imhachalam, Gopalapatnam, Vepagunta. Around 2,000 mt tonnes of chemical gas Styrene was leaked, according to sources. A total of 1000 people who have come in direct contact with the gas are being treated in hospitals currently.

The company - LG polymers has said that the situation is now under control and that they are investigating the cause and extent of the damage. The Chief Minister has spoken with PM Modi and assured that the state secretary will stay back for an additional two days till the issue is under control. Moreover, he has urged locals to seek treatment in government hospitals as the state will bear its cost.

(With inputs from ANI; Image credits - ANI)