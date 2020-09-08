Karnataka: Floods Incur Total Loss Of Rs 8,071 Cr; CM Requests Centre To Release Funds

Appealing the Centre to release financial aid at the earliest, Karnataka Chief Minister on Monday apprised about the total loss of Rs. 8071 crore to the state exchequer due to the floods. This comes a day after the six-member central team visited the flood-ravaged parts of the state, following which the state government submitted a memorandum seeking about Rs 4,800 crore relief.

As per an official release by the state government, Yediyurappa informed the Centre that it was the third successive year when the state has been impacted by the flood. The six-member inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) headed by Ministry of Home Affairs Joint Secretary K V Pratap met the Chief Minister and held discussions along with senior ministers and officials of the state government. The state government has sanctioned rebuilding projects to prevent catastrophe based on the principle of rebuilding.

According to an official release from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Yediyurappa informed the central team that total loss due to the floods this time is to the tune of Rs 8,071 crore.

Following state govt's request, the Centre has already released Rs 395 crore under second instalment of SDRF and has also given 9 NDRF teams that have been deployed in the districts.

READ: Sudan declares emergency as floods kill almost 100 people, wash away 100,000 houses

READ: Shivraj govt to give Rs 4,688 crore aid to farmers hit by flooding: MP Agriculture min

Battered by torrential rains, several parts of Karnataka are facing a flood-like situation for the third consecutive year, putting lives and property at risk. Several districts of the state's coastal, Malnad, and north interior regions are receiving heavy rains and the showers are expected to continue, while there are reports of landslides in hilly areas of Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts.

At least 12 districts have been affected by floods and rains since August 1, in which 20 people have lost their lives and over 4,400 people were displaced. Over 7,000 houses and about 1.41 lakh hectares of crops have been damaged.

READ: Govt prepares Comprehensive presentation on flood damage to show to Central team

READ: UP's 13 districts hit by floods