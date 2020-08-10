PM Modi Holds Virtual Meet With Ministers Of States To Take Stock Of The Flood Situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took stock of the flood situation across the country as he held a video conference with ministers of the states affected by the natural calamity. Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R Ashok also participated in the meeting. Bihar, Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka have been adversely impacted by the fury of rains this year.

Losses of around Rs 3500-4000 cr

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashok, on Monday, informed that the torrential rains and floods in several parts of the state has led to a loss of around Rs 3,500-4,000 crores so far, as per preliminary estimates. Several parts of Malnad, coastal and interior Karnataka has been ravaged by torrential rains causing floods and landslides, affecting lives and properties. The state ministers had informed that they would seek additional relief from Prime Minister Modi in their meeting on Monday.

16 districts of Bihar flooded

Meanwhile, Bihar is also battling floods as an estimated total of 66,60,655 people have been affected by rising water levels and flood situation in the state. Nearly 16 districts of Bihar have been flooded or affected by the rising water levels. The flood-related death toll in Bihar is at 19. About 12,202 people have been moved to relief camps due to the Bihar floods. Darbhanga is one of the worst affected districts in the Bihar floods. National Disaster Response Force and SDRF teams were also sent to tackle the situation in multiple districts of Bihar as per the Disaster Management Department of the state.

On the other hand, the number of flood-affected districts in Uttar Pradesh rose to 18 on Saturday with Sharda, Rapti and Saryu-Ghagra rivers continuing to flow above the danger mark in different places. Deoria was hit by the deluge on Saturday taking the number of affected districts to 18. So far, 672 villages have been inundated, according to a statement issued by Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goyal. The statement said that 460 villages in these districts are marooned.

