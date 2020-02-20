Kerala Government Directs Inquiry Into Fatal Bus-Truck Accident In Tirupur

On Thursday morning, Kerala State Transport Minister AK Saseendran said that the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is going to conduct an inquiry into the accident in which 21 people were killed and over 20 were injured after a truck and a Kerala-bound bus collided in Avinashi town of Tamil Nadu's Tirupur district.

The mishap occurred when the bus was on its way to Ernakulum in Kerala from Bengaluru in Karnataka. The bus is owned by KSRTC and 48 passengers were present when the accident happened. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has issued instructions to Palakkad district Collector to provide emergency medical care to the injured passengers. He has also asked to bring back the mortal remains of the deceased.

READ: Kerala CMO offers aid to victims of Tirupur Bus accident which claimed over 20 lives

As per news agency ANI, Vijayan said that procedures to identify the deceased are in progress. The official statement from the Chief Minister's office stated, "Procedures to identify the deceased are in progress. All possible relief measures will be taken in cooperation with the Government of Tamil Nadu and the District collector of Tirupur."

READ: Kerala CM condoles death of people in TN accident

Senior officials from KSRTC have been deployed and have rushed the site,said Transport Minister Saseendran following the accident. According to sources, 19 people have been killed, out of which 6 were women who have been taken to hospitals in Tirupur and Coimbatore. Several other passengers who are seriously injured have been taken to the Tirupur Government Hospital.

READ: Kamal Haasan escaped fatal 'Indian 2' crane accident by 10 seconds; team condoles deaths

The Kerala Chief Minister has also directed two ministers to rush down to provide relief operations to the neighbouring state. A K Saseendran, Transport Minister and V S Sunilkumar, Agriculture have been directed by the Kerala Chief Minister to rush down for help in relief operations. Both the ministers will reach the spot where a collision between a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation and truck took place. They have been asked to provide assistance and coordinate with further proceedings.

Saseendran said, "Senior Officials from Kerala State Road Transport Corporation have rushed to the site. 20 people are feared dead and several have been injured. KSRTC Managing Director will conduct an inquiry and submit a report."

Image Credits: PTI