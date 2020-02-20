Kerala CMO Offers Aid To Victims Of Tirupur Bus Accident Which Claimed Over 20 Lives

Offering aid to the victims of the Tirupur bus accident, the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's office (CMO) on Thursday offered all possible relief measures, medical care to the survivors. Moreover, the CMO is working in cordination with Tamil Nadu and the District Collector of Tirupur to identify the deceased. Sources have reported that 21 people have lost their lives in the road mishap.

CMO offers assistance

Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Kerala: All possible relief measures will be taken in cooperation with the government of Tamil Nadu and the District Collector of Tirupur. https://t.co/Pz02MccLf9 — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

Road mishap claims 21 lives

A KSRTC (Kerala State Road Transport Corporation) bus collided head-on with a lorry near the Avinashi town of Tirupur district in Tamil Nadu, on Thursday, February 20. As per sources, about 21 people are feared dead. Out of the 48 people travelling on the bus, five were Nepali nationals.

Sources report that the collision happened near Avinasi area when a KSRTC bus travelling from Salem towards Alapuzha collided headlong with a truck killing 10 people on the spot. These fatalities included 3 women as senior officials from KSRTC have rushed to the spot. Initial inquiry reports state that one of the tyres of the truck burst allegedly leading to the accident.

Rescue efforts

The injured were immediately taken to the Tirupur government hospital. The lorry, which collided with the bus was coming from the opposite direction on the Coimbatore-Salem Highway when the mishap occurred at 4.30 am, said the police. Kerala Transport Minister AK Saseendran has stated that KSRTC Managing Director will conduct an inquiry and submit a report on the incident.

Kerala Transport Minister AK Saseendran on bus-truck collision in Tamil Nadu's Tirupur dist: Senior officials from Kerala State Road Transport Corporation have rushed to the site. 20 feared dead&several injured. KSRTC Managing Director will conduct an inquiry and submit report. pic.twitter.com/avFCrYxI05 — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

