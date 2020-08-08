Kozhikode Plane Crash: Air India Express Announces Compensation For Deceased & Injured

Following the tragic crash-landing of the Air India plane in Kozhikode which claimed the life of 18 onboard, Air India Express issued a statement announcing an interim compensation for the family members of the deceased, as well as those who had been critically injured in the incident.

"As an immediate relief, Air India Express will provide an interim compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next kin of the deceased passengers, 12 years and above. Rs 5 lakh to passengers below the age of 12 years, Rs 2 lakh to passengers critically injured and Rs 50,000 to passengers injured in the incident," said Air India Express in its statement.

The Kozhikode crash has so far claimed 18 lives including the pilot and the co-pilot, while the injured passengers and cabin crew are admitted to hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode. Meanwhile, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakhs to the next of kin of each passenger who lost his/her life in the incident.

Kozhikode Air India crash

As per a statement from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, an Air India Express flight arriving in Kozhikode skidded off the runway and had a crash landing. The runway which is of the tabletop pattern was reportedly waterlogged. The incident took place amid very heavy rainfall in the area around 7:40 PM on Friday, August 7.

There were 191 persons on board including two pilots and 4 cabin crew. Kerala govt has confirmed that a one-year-old boy injured in the crash has succumbed to his wounds at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital and is reported to be the youngest casualty in the plane crash.

Following the crash landing of the plane, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan instructed the Police and Fire Force to take urgent action. After the incident, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has also announced that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau would conduct a formal inquiry.

