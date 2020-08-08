Air India Kozhikode Crash: All Four Cabin Crew Members Confirmed To Be Safe

Following the tragic Kozhikode air crash incident, Air India in a bulletin informed that all four cabin crew members on board were confirmed to be safe. "The four cabin crew members are confirmed safe," Air India Express said in a bulletin. The Kozhikode crash has so far claimed 18 lives including the pilot and the co-pilot, while the injured passengers and cabin crew are admitted to hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode.

Read: Air India Plane Crash: DGCA Flagged Maintenance Issues At Calicut Airport In 2019

Civil Aviation Minister issues statement

Speaking to media on Saturday morning, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri confirmed that casualties in the Kozhikode plane crash have increased to 18. He added that 127 people are in hospitals and rest have been discharged. Extending his condolences to the deceased, he said that even a single death was unfortunate. He also hailed the braveheart Pilots of the aircraft, saying that their timely action had reduced the impact of the accident. The Civil Aviation Minister is expected to go to the Kozhikode airport today, August 8.

Kozhikode Air India plane crash

As per a statement from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, an Air India Express flight arriving in Kozhikode skid off the runway, and had a crash landing. The runway which is of the tabletop pattern was reportedly waterlogged. The incident took place amid very heavy rainfall in the area around 7:40 pm. There were 191 persons on board including two pilots and 5 cabin crew.

Following the crash landing, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan instructed the Police and Fire Force to take urgent action. After the incident, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has also announced that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau would conduct a formal inquiry.

Read: Air India Kozhikode Crash: All Helpline Numbers Here

Read: 'Hazardous Airport During Rains': MoS MEA Recalls Personal Experience At Kozhikode Airport