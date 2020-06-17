Indian Soldiers Fought Bravely & Sacrificed Their Lives: BSP On India-China Violent Clash

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday paid homage to Indian Army soldiers who lost their lives in the violent face-off between India and China in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh on Monday night. The party said the Jawans fought bravely and sacrificed their lives to protect the country's frontiers.

'This was in national interest'

Speaking to news agency ANI, party spokesman Sudhindra Bhadoria said, "We got to know from the media reports that about 20 soldiers from the Indian side have lost their lives while fighting on the borders. I must also admit that this brave fight was put up by our soldiers in order to protect the country's frontiers. This was in the national interest. They fought bravely and sacrificed their lives."

"On a closer look, the loss has happened on both sides. I have a firm belief that our soldiers will continue to guard our frontiers with their full efforts," he added.

20 soldiers of the Indian Army martyred

The Indian Army on Tuesday confirmed the death of 20 soldiers in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan area, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Even though China has not released any information on the casualties suffered by its army during the faceoff, sources said that US intel believes that 35 PLA soldiers died, including a senior officer.

The loss of soldiers in Galwan Valley is deeply disturbing and painful, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday, paying glowing tributes to the Army personnel who were killed in a violent clash with the Chinese Army. In a series of tweets, Singh said Indian soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army.

The loss of soldiers in Galwan is deeply disturbing and painful. Our soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 17, 2020

READ | Rahul Gandhi circulates clip asking PM to 'reveal truth'; Vadras post on India-China clash

READ | 'Loss of soldiers deeply disturbing, India won't forget sacrifice': Rajnath on China clash

PM Modi calls an all-party meeting

Meanwhile, in order to discuss the situation in the India-China border areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an all-party meeting at 5 PM on 19th June, a tweet from PM Office's read. Presidents of various political parties would take part in this virtual meeting: PM's Office, it added.

In order to discuss the situation in the India-China border areas, Prime Minister @narendramodi has called for an all-party meeting at 5 PM on 19th June. Presidents of various political parties would take part in this virtual meeting. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 17, 2020

The External Affairs Ministry on Tuesday said the violent face-off between armies of India and China in eastern Ladakh was the result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo in the region. The ministry said both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had the agreement arrived earlier at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.

READ | US issues first statement on violent face-off between India-China at Galwan valley

READ | How China violated 'consensus': An illegal LAC tent and rod-wielding soldiers guarding it

(With agency inputs)