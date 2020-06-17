Rahul Gandhi Circulates Clip Asking PM To 'reveal Truth'; Vadras Post On India-China Clash

In continuation of his attempt to target the government over the India-China border dispute, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday has posted a video saying that the country is with the PM and 'he need not hide.' This came hours after the former Congress chief questioned the Prime Minister, and fired his first question in the indictment of China since the border standoff began.

A day after the violent clash between Indian and Chinese armies at the Galwan valley in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred, taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi asked why the Prime Minister 'was silent'. The Wayanad MP went on to state that 'enough is enough', and demanded that the country should know what has happened.

In his video, he reiterated the same thing: "We lost 20 soldiers two days back. China has snatched our land, but where is the PM hiding? Why is he silent? Come out and tell the truth to now. Do not worry, the whole nation is with you. Don't be afraid and tell what happened.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took to Twitter and said that the country deserves the truth. She said that the country needs a 'leadership' that can do anything before its land is taken away. She asked if the country will remain silent even after soldiers have been martyred. Robert Vadra also offered his condolences.

Our land, our sovereignty is being threatened, our soldiers and officers have been martyred, are we just going to remain silent?



India deserves the truth. It deserves a leadership that is willing to do anything before allowing its land to be taken. ..1/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 17, 2020

I salute our soldiers who laid down their lives in the clashes at the India-China border at Galwan valley. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred & of the captured soldiers, who should be safely released at the earliest.🙏 #IndiaChinaFaceOff pic.twitter.com/Funfzs0QFj — Robert Vadra (@irobertvadra) June 17, 2020

The Congress party has been raising several questions since the border standoff began. However, it has been slammed for attempting to politicise the issue. Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal had earlier told him that his questions "are an insult to the Indian Army and very discouraging for them." He had also reminded the Gandhi family scion that the Chinese Occupied Indian Territory -- Aksai Chin (37244 sq km) in 1962 during Congress regime, Tia Pangnak and Chabji Valley (250 km length) in Chumur area till 2008 during UPA regime."

Twenty soldiers martyred

The Indian Army on Tuesday issued an official statement on the violent faceoff that took place on June 15 at the Line of Actual Control near Galwan Valley. It mentioned that both sides had disengaged at the Galwan area. It added that 17 more troops who were critically injured in the line of duty had succumbed to their injuries. This has propelled the number of Indian Army personnel martyred at the LAC to 20.

China has not released any information on the casualties suffered by the People's Liberation Army soldiers during the violent face-off, with a prominent journalist at Chinese state-run media reporting that the Xi government would not be doing so as a goodwill gesture to avoid the comparison of casualty numbers on both sides. However, China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) is said to have suffered 43 casualties including dead and injured, reported ANI quoting sources.

