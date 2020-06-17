'Loss Of Soldiers Deeply Disturbing, India Won't Forget Sacrifice': Rajnath On China Clash

Issuing his first response after the violent faceoff at the Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian soldiers were martyred, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that the loss of soldiers is deeply disturbing and painful. Taking to Twitter, the Defence Minister said that the Indian soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army.

Saluting the martyrs, Singh said that the country will not forget their bravery and sacrifice. He also offered condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers. "We are proud of the bravery and courage of India’s Bravehearts," he added.

The loss of soldiers in Galwan is deeply disturbing and painful. Our soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 17, 2020

The Nation will never forget their bravery and sacrifice. My heart goes out to the families of the fallen soldiers. The nation stand shoulder to shoulder with them in this difficult hour. We are proud of the bravery and courage of India’s breavehearts. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 17, 2020

The Defence Minister's tweet comes after he held series of meetings with Chief of the Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the three service chiefs and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. He also briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the latest developments on Tuesday after which PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting. On Wednesday morning, three meetings took place - 1 at 7LKM and other two chaired by three service chiefs.

Indian Army statement

"Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the stand off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20. Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation," said the Army in its statement on Tuesday night. As per sources, 4 more Jawans are in a critical condition.

MEA's statement

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday issued an official statement on the martyrdom of the Indian Army personnel at the Line of Actual Control. MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava stated that on-ground commanders from India and China had held a series of meetings to implement the consensus reached at a higher level. However, he revealed that China departed from the consensus to respect the LAC in the Galwan Valley.

He contended that a violent faceoff had taken place on the late evening and night of June 15, leading to casualties on both sides as a result of China's attempt to unilaterally change the status quo. The MEA observed that the casualties could have avoided had China followed the agreement reached at the higher level. Maintaining that India was convinced of resolving differences through dialogue, he reiterated the country's commitment to ensuring sovereignty and territorial integrity.

