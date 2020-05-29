Locust Attack: Meerut Farmers Asked To Stay Vigilant As Potential Threat Looms

Following the locust attacks in more than five states, farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut have been asked to stay vigilant as the threat of potential locust invasion in the state looms large. Known to have traveled from the gulf, the huge swarms of locusts transit from Pakistan to India.

The first locust attack of this year was reported from Ganganagar, a district in north Rajasthan bordering Pakistan on May 11 and have now spread to Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh.

Farmers asked to stay alert

District Magistrate Anil Dhingra instructed farmers in Meerut to remain alert about a potential invasion of locust swarms into the district and said that a review meeting was chaired with all the concerned officials.

Detailing on the steps taken to tackle the menace, District Magistrate Dhingra said that 500 spray tankers were ready to be employed in case of an attack. Further, he said that the farmers were given proper training in order to efficiently deal with the locusts attack.

UP CM takes cognisance of locusts threat

Taking cognisance of the matter, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had issued directions to district magistrates of Jhansi, Lalitpur, Agra, Mathura, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Mahoba, Banda, Chitrakoot, Jalaun, Etawah and Kanpur Dehat on Wednesday, May 27. At the state-level, teams have already been formed and control rooms established to track the movement of locusts. At the district headquarter level, a nodal officer has been appointed, and a task force and control room already set up.

Officials have been instructed to list elaborate details of the danger posed by locusts and precautions that need to be taken. The officials will be sharing them through social media as well, in addition to making them available to farmers and locals. An advisory was also issued to beat drums, tin containers, metal plates and create noise to shoo the locusts in case of an attack. Officials of the Agriculture Department have been told to coordinate with members of the locust warning team, locals and farmers.

Government's measures

The Union Agriculture Ministry on Thursday said that 15 sprayers are being procured from the United Kingdom and plans are afoot to deploy drones and helicopters for the aerial spray of pesticides.

Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has said that control measures are in full swing and in close coordination with state agriculture departments, local administration, and Border Security Force (BSF).

