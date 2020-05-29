Uttar Pradesh: CM Adityanath To Sing MoU On Employment For Migrants, 11.5 Lakhs To Benefit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to sign an MoU on Friday that is aimed to enable the creation of jobs from migrant labourers in the state. Around 11.5 lakh migrant labourers are expected to be provided with jobs in the state of Uttar Pradesh in various sectors including NAREDCO (2.5 lakhs), IIA (5 lakhs) and Confederation of Indian Industry (2 lakhs).

Earlier this week, UP CM Yogi Adityanath had announced that a list of migrant workers has been prepared after skill mapping and that a Welfare Commission was going to be formed in order to facilitate these labourers to get jobs within the state.

READ | 'Last Call Between PM Modi, US Prez Was About HCQ': Sources On Trump's Mediation Offer

UP CM to sign MoU to give jobs to migrants

READ | Piyush Goyal States 18% Hike In FDI Into India, Credits 'Make In India' For $73bn Figure

UP CM moots two-pronged strategy for migrant workers

In a two-pronged strategy, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to set up a migration commission to help find jobs for workers returning home and has said that any state that wants labourers from UP has to seek its permission.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Awanish Awasthi had announced the plan to set up a migrants commission on Sunday. On the same day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in an interaction with RSS-affiliated publications Panchjanya and Organiser that other states will need permission from the UP government if they want to make use of labourers from Uttar Pradesh.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases At 1,58,333; SC Says 'no Migrant To Be Charged For Travel'

About 25 lakh migrants, workers and their families have returned to Uttar Pradesh after being stranded for weeks in other states due to the lockdown imposed to fight coronavirus. At a meeting with senior officials on Monday, CM Adityanath reiterated that his government was committed to a safe and respectable homecoming for the workers and to provide them with jobs and social security.

READ | Odisha: CM Patnaik Seeks Union Min Pradhan's Help With 'Bande Utkal Janani' Song On 30 May