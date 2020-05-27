Locust Invasion: Rajasthan Fights Back; Destroys Massive 6 Sq. Km Swarm But 3 More Remain

Swarms of locusts are entering Rajasthan from adjoining areas from Pakistan, stated Rajasthan's Agriculture Department on Wednesday. According to the deputy director of the agriculture department BR Kadwa, locusts are entering the state every two to three days since a month. He stated that as Pakistan has become a new breeding ground of locusts, the state is witnessing the repeated attacks. The department has also called it the 'biggest attack in 27 years'.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, the Deputy Director said, "Four swarms have entered Jaipur recently. Yesterday night, we have destroyed a swarm of about 6 KM in length and 1 KM in breadth. Locusts have changed their nature and they are flying on heights more than they used to fly. It is becoming difficult for us to control. Still, we are doing our best to control the situation." He further added that fortunately, Rabi crop has been harvested and Kharif sowing season is yet to arrive.

The desert locust is a species of locust, a swarming short-horned grasshopper, and are known to devour everything in their path, posing an unprecedented threat to the food supply and livelihoods of millions of people.

India on High Alert over Locust Attack

Meanwhile, India has issued high alert after the Locust Warning Organization (LWO) of the Union ministry of agriculture and farmer welfare warned of another attack in May-June this year. The country's agriculture activity is at severe risk as a large swarm of locusts has arrived at Rajasthan after breeding and maturing in Iranian provinces and Pakistan’s Balochistan province.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare had initiated promotion of regional cooperation to control the locusts. The ministry has started deploying drones, satellite-derived tools, special fire-tenders, and sprayers at pre-identified border locations. Further, reportedly, the ministry is also considering to import equipment from the UK to control the locust.

Indian Govt proposes joint effort to Iran and Pak

After the Locust Attack warning, the Indian government has proposed a coordinated response to Iran and Pakistan for the desert locust control which is expected to move from spring breeding of Balochistan to summer breeding along the India-Pakistan border. India has suggested providing pesticide Malathion to Pakistan to control the operation along the border. While Iran has positively responded to the offer, the Indian government is still awaiting a response from the Imran Khan-led administration.

(With ANI Inputs)