Locust Swarm: Visuals Of The Invasion Jaipur Is Facing Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine

Massive swarms of locusts have entered Rajasthan recently from adjoining areas of Pakistan. According to the state agriculture department, it is the "biggest attack in 27 years". Deputy director of the agriculture department BR Kadwa said that the locusts have been entering the state every two to three days since a month. Several Netizens have also shared videos and images of the locust swarm, which are nothing short of apocalyptic to behold.

Locust Swarm

Locust swarm in Jaipur

Locust swarm in Jaipur

A locust swarm in one square kilometre can destroy crops meant for consumption by over 35,000 people in a day.

Locust storm in Rajasthan. I was once an AD escort in a Mirage 2000 to a Jaguar formation and took off from Jodhpur and flew through a locust storm. One Jaguar engine damaged. Most windscreens splattered with blood marks. All aircraft landed safely on locust covered Runway

India on High Alert over Locust Attack

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, the Deputy Director Kadwa said, "Four swarms have entered Jaipur recently. Yesterday night, we have destroyed a swarm of about 6 KM in length and 1 KM in breadth. Locusts have changed their nature and they are flying on heights more than they used to fly. It is becoming difficult for us to control. Still, we are doing our best to control the situation." He further added that fortunately, Rabi crop has been harvested and Kharif sowing season is yet to arrive.

India has issued high alert after the Locust Warning Organization (LWO) of the Union ministry of agriculture and farmer welfare warned of another attack in May-June this year. The country's agriculture activity is at severe risk due to this.

The relevant ministry has started deploying drones, satellite-derived tools, special fire-tenders, and sprayers at pre-identified border locations. Further, reportedly, the ministry is also considering to import equipment from the UK to control the locust.

