Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh To Face 'extreme Flood Situation', CWC Issues Red Bulletin

The Central Water Commission (CWC) has issued a red bulletin for Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh as ‘extreme floods’ are likely to lash the states on Saturday. Two rivers in MP and Chhattisgarh are flowing above danger level and are likely to cause extreme flood situation in parts of the states, the CWC said.

According to the red bulletin, river Kharun was flowing above the danger mark at Patharidhi in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur district. Similarly, river Mahanadi was flowing above its danger level at Surajgarh in Raigarh district and at Janjgir in Champa district.

In Madhya Pradesh, river Shakkar flowed above the danger mark at Gadarwara in Jabalpur district and river Wainganga at Keolari in Seoni district. Due to heavy rainfall, 24 of the 64 sluice gates of Hirakud Dam were opened by authorities on Friday to discharge the floodwaters, following a rise of water level in Mahanadi river.

Red Bulletin issued by Central Water Commission (CWC), New Delhi for stations in #Chhattisgarh and #MadhyaPradesh. pic.twitter.com/3G7LhDyii6 — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2020

Madhya Pradesh CM holds high-level meeting

The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Saturday, had held a high-level conference in the wake of heavy rainfalls that the state had been facing. The Chief Minister said that he has issued all the necessary directions to monitor the relief work. "Necessary directions, to monitor and carry out rescue operations, have been issued," added the CM of Madhya Pradesh.

Earlier, heavy rainfalls, within the Western part of the state had seen some of the districts getting inundated. "Excessive amount of rains, in districts such as Bhopal, Indore and Sehore had seen sudden floods within the river," said officials, in an interview with the PTI.

Most roads, in the capital city, had been flooded, following the heavy rains within the state. "More than 100 areas, had complained of waterlogging within the city," said Sajid Khan, assistant fire officer of Bhopal City.

"In the state capital of Bhopal, a 24x7 control room would be monitoring the situation throughout the state. Further, every district would be having control rooms, which shall help in extending assistance to any of the affected areas immediately," further added the CM. Teams of State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) are garrisoned in all of the districts.

