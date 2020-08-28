'All Inflated Electricity Bills Deferred,' Announces MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

In a big relief to the citizens amid the pandemic, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced that the state government had decided to defer all inflated electricity bills. The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister revealed that people would receive only one month's bill next month and all other inflated bills would be deferred until further notice.

We have decided to defer all the inflated electricity bills. Next month, people will receive only one month bill: Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan pic.twitter.com/FwMvaCicIU — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020

Read: Kamal Nath: Upcoming By-elections Will Determine Madhya Pradesh's Future

MP CM review crop situation

Earlier in the day, Shivraj Singh Chouhan had visited Khategaon, Dewas and took stock of the crop damage in the region. Here he had spoken about how the economy was hard-hit by the pandemic, extending the Crop Insurance Scheme till August 31.

"It is true that coronavirus has broken the back of the economy too, but still in this hour of crisis, we will fully support the farmers. The date of Crop Insurance Scheme has been increased to August 31," as per ANI. About Rs 4,500 crore of crop insurance will be transferred to the accounts of 19 lakh farmers by September 6, added the CM.

Read: Madhya Pradesh CM Accuses Kamal Nath Of Hijacking Cong, Says 'holding On To All Key Posts'

Kamal Nath eyes by-elections

Earlier this week, former Chief Minister Kamal Nath whose Congress-led government was toppled by the BJP back in March at the behest of the massive coup lead by Jyotiraditya Scindia, spoke about how the upcoming by-polls could make of break the Shivraj Singh Government.

"These by- polls are not general elections. I don't even consider it a by-election. These polls will determine the future of the state. People have a picture of 15 months of the Congress' rule and 15 years of the BJP rule," he said.

About 27 seats in the state would be going into by-elections in the near future. The date is yet to be decided based on the pandemic situation in the state.

Read: Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Promises Justice To Triple Talaq Victim

Read: Madhya Pradesh To Reserve Government Jobs For State Citizens; CM Shivraj Takes Big Step

(With Agency Inputs)