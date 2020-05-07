Vizag Gas Leak: From Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan Prays For Victims' Recovery

Reacting on the gas leak at LG Polymers industry in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakapatnam on Thursday morning, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan extended his condolences to the families of the deceased. He prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

READ | Vizag Gas Leak LIVE Updates

#Visakhapatnam स्थित केमिकल प्लांट में ज़हरीली गैस के लीक होने से कई अमूल्य जिंदगियों के असमय काल कवलित और अस्वस्थ होने का समाचार अत्यंत दुखदायी है। ईश्वर से दिवंगत आत्माओं की शांति और परिजनों को संबल देने तथा घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की करबद्ध प्रार्थना करता हूं। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) May 7, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter and said that he has spoken to the officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, "which is being monitored closely." He added, "I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam." PM Modi will hold a meeting of the NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) at 11 AM, and has spoken to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

READ | Vizag Gas Leak: PM Modi calls for meeting of NDMA to monitor situation; speaks to MHA

Vizag gas leak

At least eight people, including one child, have died while over 200 people were hospitalised after gas leakage from LG Polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Vishakapatnam at 11:45 am to meet victims and monitor rescue operations. Around 2,000 mt tonnes of the chemical gas styrene was leaked, according to sources. The casualty toll is feared to rise.

READ | Vizag Gas Leak: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to go to Visakhapatnam as casualty fears rise

Union Minster G Kishan Reddy condoled the death of the victims of the gas leak and said that he is monitoring the situation closely, in the first response from the Home Ministry.

My condolences to the families of 5 people who passed away due to gas leak at a Pvt firm in Vizag, AP early hours today.Spoke to the CS& DGP of AP to take stock of the situation. Instructed NDRF teams to provide necessary relief measures. I'm continuously monitoring the situation — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) May 7, 2020

The leak from the factory was suspected to have started in the early hours of Thursday between 3 am and 4 am. Residents of Imhachalam, Gopalapatnam, Vepagunta have been evacuated as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have reached the spot. Other agencies such as local police and fire brigade have also been mobilised.

READ | Vizag Gas Leak LIVE Updates: 8 dead, hundreds being evacuated; CM Jagan enroute plant