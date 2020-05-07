Last Updated:

Vizag Gas Leak: From Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan Prays For Victims' Recovery

Reacting on gas leak at LG Polymers industry in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakapatnam on Thursday, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan extended his condolences

Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Reacting on the gas leak at LG Polymers industry in Andhra Pradesh's Vishakapatnam on Thursday morning, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan extended his condolences to the families of the deceased. He prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter and said that he has spoken to the officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, "which is being monitored closely." He added, "I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam." PM Modi will hold a meeting of the NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority)  at 11 AM, and has spoken to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Vizag gas leak

At least eight people, including one child, have died while over 200 people were hospitalised after gas leakage from LG Polymers chemical plant in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam, in Andhra Pradesh. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Vishakapatnam at 11:45 am to meet victims and monitor rescue operations. Around 2,000 mt tonnes of the chemical gas styrene was leaked, according to sources. The casualty toll is feared to rise.

Union Minster G Kishan Reddy condoled the death of the victims of the gas leak and said that he is monitoring the situation closely, in the first response from the Home Ministry. 

The leak from the factory was suspected to have started in the early hours of Thursday between 3 am and 4 am. Residents of Imhachalam, Gopalapatnam, Vepagunta have been evacuated as National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have reached the spot. Other agencies such as local police and fire brigade have also been mobilised.

