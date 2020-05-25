Maharashtra DMER Urges Kerala Govt To Send Team Of Doctors, Nurses To Help Fight COVID-19

As the state witnesses a constant hike in the number of COVID-19 cases, the Maharashtra Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER) on Sunday has urged the Kerala government to send a team of doctors and nurses on a temporary basis to help fight the virus. Writing a letter to the Kerala government, the Maharashtra DMER has requested to send 50 Doctors and 100 nurses. This came after Kerala voluntarily offered to help Maharashtra in the battle against coronavirus by sending its medical team.

Speaking to the news agency, ANI, DMER Dr. TP Lahane said, "The cases of COVID-19 are continuously on a surge and this has put huge pressure on the health infrastructure of the state especially in terms of manpower crunch. We are still waiting to get a response to our letter, we will see how and where these doctors and nurses will be posted once they arrive."

COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

On Sunday, Maharashtra again breached its highest one-day COVID-19 tally after 3041 tested positive for the novel coronavirus. While there are 50,231 confirmed Coronavirus cases in the state, the number of active cases stands at 33,988. Meanwhile, 1196 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered to 14,600. 58 deaths were reported in the state on Sunday. Out of these, 39 deaths were recorded in Mumbai, 6 in Pune, 6 in Solapur, 4 in Aurangabad city, 1 in Latur, Mira-Bhayandar respectively and 1 in Thane city. Out of the 3,62,862 laboratory samples, 3,12,631 were negative and 50,231 have been tested positive for the novel Coronavirus until May 24.

Maharashtra redefines COVID-19 zones

After extending lockdown till May 31, the state has divided its COVID-19 zones as “red zones” and “non-red zones", instead of red, orange, and green zones - based on death count and doubling rate. As per the new definition, Maharashtra's red zones are Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgoan, Akola and Amravati, while the rest of the state are non-red zones. While stringent restrictions prevalent in the previous red zones, the rest of the state has been allowed to open up as per MHA's Lockdown 4.0 guidelines.

(With ANI Inputs)