'Virus Spreading Rapidly,' Says Maha CM Thackeray Seeking Time To Resume Domestic Flights

As Maharashtra is yet to give a nod to the resumption of domestic flights in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the state needs more time to resume domestic air travel since the multiplication of the virus is picking up in the state. The CM further said he had a discussion with Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri about the same.

'We cannot say that we will lift the lockdown by May 31. We will have to see how things go forward. The coming time is crucial as the multiplication of the virus is picking up. I want to assure the medical fraternity that we are with them in all ways," Thackeray said. He added, "Today morning, I spoke to Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and requested him to give us some time to do preparations (to resume domestic air travel).''

The Chief Minister added that the government is still deciding on the precautions that need to be taken before giving permission for flight operations. "The government needs to evaluate a lot of things. For instance, how many employees will be needed at the airport, details about the employees - whether they live in safe zones or containment zones, travel arrangements for the passengers," said the CM.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister also said the fight against COVID-19 is going to be tougher, however, there is no need to panic as the state is prepared with extra health facilities.

Speaking on the number of COVID cases in the state, the CM lauded the lockdown in place and said, "The Central team that reviews Mumbai and Maharashtra on a timely basis claimed that the state would report nearly 1.2 lakh to 1.5 lakh cases by the end of May. However, this hasn't happened due to the stringent lockdown put in place."

Uddhav Thackeray also took a moment to extend wishes on the occasion of Eid and also urged people to celebrate the festival in their respective homes.

Here's the full address by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra -

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray addressing the State https://t.co/YA14xh2GWf — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) May 24, 2020

The Chief Minister also slammed the Modi-led government over the migrants' issue and accused the Centre of delaying the process of the migrants' return.

"We never wanted the migrants to leave, but they wanted to return to their native places. The state government had initially requested the Central government to make arrangements for the migrants' return, however, they did not take any step. Once the situation got worse, action was initiated," Thackeray said.

The CM added, "Maharashtra government will bear all the expenses of the migrants travelling back to their homes. I am confident that the Centre will pay as they promised. Till now, more than 7 lakh migrants have left Maharashtra. I request the Centre to provide 30-40 Shramik trains for the migrants."

