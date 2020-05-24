With 3,041 New COVID-19 Cases, Maharashtra Records Highest Single-day Spike Again

Maharashtra again breached its highest one-day COVID-19 tally after 3041 tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday, May 24. While there are 50,231 confirmed Coronavirus cases in the state, the number of active cases stands at 33,988.

1196 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered to 14,600. 58 deaths were reported in the state on Sunday. Out of these, 39 deaths were recorded in Mumbai, 6 in Pune, 6 in Solapur, 4 in Aurangabad city, 1 in Latur, Mira-Bhayandar respectively and 1 in Thane city.

Out of the 3,62,862 laboratory samples, 3,12,631 were negative and 50,231 have been tested positive for the novel Coronavirus until May 24.

Maharashtra redefines COVID-19 zones

After extending the lockdown till May 31, the state has divided its COVID-19 zones as “red zones” and “non-red zones", instead of red, orange, and green zones - based on death count and doubling rate. As per the new definition, Maharashtra's red zones are Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Nashik, Dhule, Jalgoan, Akola and Amravati, while the rest of the state are non-red zones. While stringent restrictions prevalent in the previous red zones, the rest of the state has been allowed to open up as per MHA's Lockdown 4.0 guidelines.

In a major development, Maharashtra government on Sunday allowed the commencement of domestic flight operations from May 25 in its financial capital - Mumbai. State minister Nawab Malik has stated that the MVA government will only allow 25 take-offs and 25 landings in Mumbai. The Maharashtra Chief Secretary will soon release SOPs to be followed by domestic flight passengers.

Maharashtra govt has agreed to allow 25 take offs and 25 landings everyday for domestic flights from Mumbai. This number will be increased gradually. State govt will issue details and guidelines in this regard soon: Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/VnctP8YpK5 — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2020

